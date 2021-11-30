Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $299.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.97 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.