Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after buying an additional 446,935 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 270,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $59.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

