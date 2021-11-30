NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 183 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

