Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

