Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin Co. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

