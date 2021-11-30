Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 28,092 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,995 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,092 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

