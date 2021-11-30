Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of PACW opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

