DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

