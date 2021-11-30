NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $168.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

