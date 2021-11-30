Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 41.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 14.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.