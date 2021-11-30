Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

