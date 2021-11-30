Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.97 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

