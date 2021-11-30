Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.73. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AATG stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Albion Technology & General VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The company has a market cap of £103.61 million and a PE ratio of -260.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.31.
