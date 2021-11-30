Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.73. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AATG stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Albion Technology & General VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.50 ($1.04). The company has a market cap of £103.61 million and a PE ratio of -260.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.31.

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

