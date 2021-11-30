Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SU stock opened at C$31.95 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.29 and a 52-week high of C$34.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.80.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.