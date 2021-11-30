Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
SU stock opened at C$31.95 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.29 and a 52-week high of C$34.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
