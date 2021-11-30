Triad Group plc (TRD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on December 24th

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TRD opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £18.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. Triad Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.45 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.60.

In other news, insider James McDonald acquired 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($45,074.47).

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

