DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American International Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

