Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $341.23 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.