Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.83 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $417.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

