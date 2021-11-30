DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,298 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in General Mills by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 237,314 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in General Mills by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

