Fifth Third Bancorp Has $18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $296.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $259.25 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.41 and a 200-day moving average of $302.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

