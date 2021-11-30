AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 624,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 619,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,239 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

