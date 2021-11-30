AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

SQ opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.36. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.36 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

