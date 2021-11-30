Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Price Target at GBX 1,067.71

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 832.40 ($10.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,103.50 ($14.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 845.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 855.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.55.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

