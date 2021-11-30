Brokerages Set UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Price Target at $11.33

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UPH stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81.

In related news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.