Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $78.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,760. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 68.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

