Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $78.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,760. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Castle Biosciences stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $107.69.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
