Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 266,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08.

