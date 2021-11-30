Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

VTEB opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

