Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

HOLX stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

