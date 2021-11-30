NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Best Buy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

