NBT Bank N A NY Sells 345 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

