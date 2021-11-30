Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBH. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

