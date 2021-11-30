6,035 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.