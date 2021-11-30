Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

JBL opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

