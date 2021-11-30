First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

