First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $120.26 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.