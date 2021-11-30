The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

