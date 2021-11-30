Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 27,587 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,529 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 27,587 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

DKS opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $113.86.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.