Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 694.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 16.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.