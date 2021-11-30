Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Boise Cascade worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,655,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

