Fifth Third Bancorp Has $13.24 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 38.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

