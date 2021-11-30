Intersect Capital LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 491,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

