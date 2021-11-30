Intersect Capital LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

