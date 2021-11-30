AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67.

