MP Materials (MP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/13/2021 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

11/12/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

11/11/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MP Materials stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MP Materials by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

