Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after acquiring an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after acquiring an additional 212,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $334.74 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

