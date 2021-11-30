Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 64 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW opened at $334.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $340.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

