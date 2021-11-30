34,952 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 23.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 72,181 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $302.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

