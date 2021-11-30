Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 879 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $45,594,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 144.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 813,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,326 shares of company stock worth $33,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.