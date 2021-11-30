Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

