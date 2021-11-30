Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 2,409.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.32% of Cogent Biosciences worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

